Google could soon have a unified system for its laptops and mobile devices, which will allow clipboard, Wi-Fi passwords and phone number sharing, according to a recent discovery by Chrome Story.
As of right now, Google’s two operating systems, Android and Chrome OS, don’t have much of an integrated system. However, Google may be looking to change this with a new feature.
Chrome Story recently found a hint named ‘OneChrome demo’ in a bug tracker. OneChrome appears to be a project under development that has a couple of interesting features.
The code suggests that users will have the ability to send phone numbers found on their Chromebook straight to their Android device. The phone should allegedly already have the number typed in, allowing the user to make the call with a single tap.
Chrome Story also found a hint that OneChrome will allow clipboard sharing between Chrome OS and Android. The connections are secured with end-to-end encryption to prevent information leaks, according to XDA Developers.
The third feature appears to be Wi-Fi password synching between devices. However, this feature may only be exclusive to Chrome OS devices.
Source: Chrome Story, XDA Developers
