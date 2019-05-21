News
Tesla lowers price of Model S and X in Canada

This isn't a huge change, but if you're looking to buy a Tesla this could help

May 21, 2019

5:16 PM EDT

Tesla has dropped the price of its Model S and Model X vehicles in Canada by a few thousand dollars each.

The Model S is now priced at:

  • Standard Range — $102,890 CAD — (old price, $105,600)
  • Long Range  — $116,190 — (old price, $118,900)
  • Performance  — $130,990 — (old price, $133,700)The Model X costs as follows:
  • Standard Range — $110,890 — (old price $112,300)
  • Long Range  — $124,190 — (old price $125,600)
  • Performance  — $138,990 — (old price $140,400)

This is a pretty interesting move since the automaker recently updated both vehicles with slightly longer ranges and faster-charging abilities.

