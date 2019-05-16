Canada and France announce International Panel on Artificial Intelligence

Canada and France are working together with the international community to encourage and support the moral use of artificial intelligence.
Navdeep Bains, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and economic development and Cédric O, France’s secretary of state for digital affairs, have announced the Declaration of the International Panel on Artificial Intelligence.
The panel will promote a human-centric and moral approach to AI. It is set to include Global AI experts, and will be a global reference point on AI. Further, the panel aims to bridge digital divides and promote international collaboration concerning AI.
“In partnership with France, Canada is leading the broader international AI community through the establishment of the International Panel on Artificial Intelligence that, once launched, will ensure that the economic and social benefits of artificial intelligence are shared by all citizens,” said Navdeep Bains in a press release.
The announcement comes following the G7 Digital Ministerial meeting, which has the theme of ‘Building Digital Trust Together.’
“An international platform will be necessary in order to ensure a sustainable development of artificial intelligence and serve humanity as a whole,” said Cédric O.
The panel is set for later this year at the Biarritz Summit.
