News
PREVIOUS|

EB Games’ 2-week ‘Chomped’ sale discounts dozens of games and consoles

May 8, 2019

5:06 PM EDT

0 comments

EB Games Canada is currently running a 16-day special ‘Chomped’ sale that takes a bite out of the price of many games and even a few consoles.

Below are some of the most notable deals:

Deals are valid from May 10th to the 26th. The full Chomped flyer can be found here.

Related Articles

News

May 7, 2019

2:46 PM EDT

Google’s Nest Hub smart display is coming to Canada, cost $169 CAD

News

May 8, 2019

5:00 PM EDT

GM plant in Oshawa, Ontario to become test track for autonomous vehicles

News

May 7, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

Indie darling Dead Cells coming to iOS this summer, Android at a later date

Resources

Dec 21, 2018

11:18 AM EDT

EB Games Canada’s Boxing Week 2018 deals

Comments