EB Games’ 2-week ‘Chomped’ sale discounts dozens of games and consoles

EB Games Canada is currently running a 16-day special ‘Chomped’ sale that takes a bite out of the price of many games and even a few consoles.
Below are some of the most notable deals:
- Anthem (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn (PS4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- FIFA 19 (PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- MLB The Show 19 (PS4) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Select Nintendo Labo kits — $30 off each (regularly $79.99 to $89.99)
- Nintendo Switch — $379.99 with free Just Dance 2019 and Biogenik controller thumb grips
- PlayStation Classic — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PlayStation 4 — $379.99, with choice of free game (Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition)
- PlayStation 4 Pro — $499.99, with choice of free game (Battlefield V, Far Cry New Dawn, NBA 2K19, Kingdom Hearts III or Lego Marvel Collection) and Biogenik controller thumb grips
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! (Nintendo Switch) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle — $469.99 (regularly $599.99) [also includes bonus $50 Cineplex gift card and Biogenik controller thumb grips]
Deals are valid from May 10th to the 26th. The full Chomped flyer can be found here.
