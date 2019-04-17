Xbox One S All-Digital Edition now open for pre-order in Canada

Microsoft has opened up Canadian pre-orders for its recently unveiled Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.
As the name suggests, the system does not feature a disc drive, meaning that the system can only play digital media instead.
In doing so, Microsoft has made this Xbox One S model cheaper than the fully-featured one. The All-Digital Edition costs $299 CAD, which is $50 less than what the standalone Xbox One S normally costs and $80 less than most Xbox One S bundles that include games.
The All-Digital Edition will launch on May 7th and includes:
- A 1TB hard drive
- Wireless Xbox One controller
- Codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3
- One month trial of Xbox Live Gold (required to play games online, also gives free games every month)
- An offer for three months of Xbox Game Pass (unlimited access to over 100 games) for $1
It’s worth noting that Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3 are also included in Xbox Game Pass, just like every other Xbox Game Studios-published title.
The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is currently available for pre-order at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store,
Alongside the system, Microsoft has also unveiled Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a subscription that bundles together Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass at a lower price. It costs $19.98 USD/month (roughly $23.98 CAD in Canada) to subscribe to both services individually, but the Ultimate offer includes both services in a package deal for $14.99/month ($20 CAD).
Game Pass Ultimate will be available across all Xbox consoles, but it’s particularly geared towards All-Digital owners due to its focus on digital games and services. Ultimate will launch later this year, although Microsoft hasn’t yet confirmed Canadian pricing.
