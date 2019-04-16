If you own specific Yamaha speakers, you’re in luck as the audio company is updating a bunch of them with support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 wireless connection standard, along with Google Home integration and Spotify Connect.
Not every Yamaha speaker is getting the update, but there are a fair number of them that are.
According to 9to5Mac, the speakers that are getting the features are:
- MusicCast 20 and MusicCast 50 wireless speakers
- MusicCast BAR 400 sound bar
- RX-A 80 Series AV receivers
- RX-V 85 Series AV receivers
- RX-S602 slimline AV receiver
- ATS-4080 sound bar
- TSR-7850 AV receiver
- CX-A5200 AV preamp/processor
- XDA-QS5400 MusicCast Multi-Room Streaming Amplifier
- MusicCast VINYL 500 turntable
Notably, the ATS-4080 soundbar and the TSR-7850 AV receiver aren’t available in Canada.
For anyone who does own one of the speakers or audio device listed above, you should be able to update your device in late April through Yamaha’s MusicCast controller app for iOS and Android.
Yamaha does have a specific date for the Google update, which is on April 16th. It hits all MusicCast speakers that have been on store shelves since 2015. There’s no set a date for the other updates, except for late April.
The MusicCast Vinyl 500 turntable won’t get any of the updates until late 2019.
