Apple is reportedly investing $500 million into Apple Arcade games

Apple has committed at least $500 million USD (about $669 million CAD) to its upcoming Apple Arcade game subscription service, according to a report from The Financial Times.
Unveiled last month, Apple Arcade is a monthly subscription service that gives users unlimited access to more than 100 mobile games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.
The Financial Times’ report suggests that Apple will invest “several million dollars” into the development of each of these titles.
However, Apple’s funding will reportedly come in exchange for mobile exclusivity to the App Store, meaning that these games will not be available on the Google Play Store. However, developers are expected to be able to bring their games to consoles and PC if they so choose.
In addition to helping fund development, Apple will offer an “extra incentive” to developers to keep their games off of Google Play, according to the report.
Some of the confirmed Apple Arcade titles include Toronto-based Snowman’s narrative puzzler Where Cards Fall, Lego multiplayer brawler Lego Brawls and the mysterious Fantasian from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi.
It remains to be seen exactly how much of a profit cut will be given to developers, however. Pricing for Apple Arcade has also yet to be confirmed, although Apple has confirmed that Arcade titles will be free of any in-game purchases.
Apple has also remained quiet over the revenue split over its Apple News+ monthly news subscription service, but some outlets say Apple is keeping 50 percent per membership. Apple News+ costs $12.99 CAD/month.
It’s unclear if Apple Arcade will follow a similar business model.
The service is slated to launch sometime this fall.
Source: The Financial Times
