Leaker reveals Asus 5G dual slider concept designs

Since Taiwanese company Asus announced that it will reveal the ZenFone 6 on May 16th, leaks regarding the device have been surprisingly quiet.
However, leaker extraordinaire Evan Blass has unveiled a couple of 5G dual-slider smartphone concepts reportedly created by the designers of the ZenFone 5.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 7, 2019
The first concept design features rounded bezels that are thinner at the top than the bottom. The phone also doesn’t seem to include a front-facing camera.
Additionally, the rear of the handset features a dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner.
When you slide the display down, the phone shows off a front-facing camera and when you slide up from the original position, the device reveals a Harmon Kardon-branded speaker.
The other concept features a rectangular shape with somewhat thin top bezels that hide the smartphone’s front-facing cameras.
With this concept device, when you slide the screen down it reveals dual selfie shooters with what appears to be a quad flash. When you slide up the display from its original position, on the other hand, it appears the phone just offers more controls for the rear-facing cameras, such as a brightness slider and a ‘function button.’
Blass refers to these pictures and renders as concept devices, so it’s unclear if either of them will come to fruition. Personally, I like the design with the rounded corners, as it looks more modern than the other design. Also, front-firing speakers are always a great feature on any smartphone.
Both devices will reportedly feature 5G connectivity likely powered by Qualcomm’s X55 modem. As a result, if the concept devices do get a commercial release, they probably won’t make their way to Canada at launch.
If the ZenFone 6 shares a similar design to either of these handsets, it’ll definitely be a notable device — at least for a couple of weeks.
Source: Evan Blass
