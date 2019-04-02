News
Valve to launch new VR headset in June, pre-orders to go up in May

The headset features integrated open-back earphones

Apr 2, 2019

1:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Valve Index headset

Video game giant Valve has confirmed that its new Index virtual reality headset will launch on June 15th.

The release date was first mentioned on a Steam product page, which was spotted by Twitter user ‘@Wario64.’

Additionally, Valve will begin offering pre-orders on the Index in May.

In terms of actual design, the product page images point to the Index sporting integrated open-back earphones and DisplayPort 1.2 and USB 3.0 inputs.

Further, the recommended system requirements call for an Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card or better. Finally, the Index will come with two motion controllers, a power adapter, regionalized power adapter plugs, two face gaskets and a cleaning cloth.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Source: @Wario64 Via: The Verge

