Valve to launch new VR headset in June, pre-orders to go up in May

Video game giant Valve has confirmed that its new Index virtual reality headset will launch on June 15th.
The release date was first mentioned on a Steam product page, which was spotted by Twitter user ‘@Wario64.’
Valve Index Headset https://t.co/dl8GBdKCSs
Ships June 15, 2019
Valve Index Base Station https://t.co/i9MPD3iU7T pic.twitter.com/xptuFusa4N
— Wario64 (@Wario64) April 1, 2019
Additionally, Valve will begin offering pre-orders on the Index in May.
In terms of actual design, the product page images point to the Index sporting integrated open-back earphones and DisplayPort 1.2 and USB 3.0 inputs.
Further, the recommended system requirements call for an Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card or better. Finally, the Index will come with two motion controllers, a power adapter, regionalized power adapter plugs, two face gaskets and a cleaning cloth.
Pricing has yet to be confirmed.
Comments