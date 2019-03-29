Samsung’s Tizen OS leads global smart TV market: report

Samsung’s Tizen OS is leading the global smart TV ecosystem according to a recent report from Strategy Analytics.
In 2018 there were 157 million smart TVs sold around the world. One in every five in the sets sold ran Tizen OS, giving Samsung a 21 percent share of the market.
In second place is LG’s version of WebOS, which captures 12 percent of smart TV sales.
Android TV is the third most popular with one in 10 TVs running Google’s TV operating system, which accounts for 10 percent of the total amount of smart TVs sold.
Beyond that Roku also offers a popular operating system with four percent of the global market share. Roku’s biggest market is still in North America where one in four Smart TVs run Roku’s OS.
Finally, the report mentions that another significant chunk of smart TV operating systems run modified versions of Android, but don’t count towards Google’s one in 10 market share.
With set-top boxes and game consoles included, there are 1.1 billion connected TV devices in the world.
Source: Strategy Analytics
Comments