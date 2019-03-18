Telus to invest $40 billion over next 3 years to improve broadband internet services

Vancouver-based telecommunications provider Telus is investing approximately $40 billion over the next three years towards improving rural and remote broadband internet services.
Since 2000, the company has invested $175 billion in broadband infrastructure. With the new funds included, Telus will have invested $215 billion to date in rural broadband access.
“The significant investments we are making in our world leading networks are enabling us to connect Canadians in rural and remote communities to the people, resources and information that make their lives better,” Telus’ CEO Darren Entwistle said. “The federal government’s capital cost allowance program will help us ensure all Canadians, regardless of where they live in our country, have access to the digital tools necessary to drive improved health, social and economic outcomes in their communities.”
Investments are towards infrastructure for households to have access to wireline broadband internet and investments towards advancing current mobile networks so they’re ready for 5G networks.
Advancements have been made with the help of the government’s new Accelerated Investment Incentive that was announced in the 2018 Fall Economic Statement.
Source: Telus
Comments