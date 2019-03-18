News
Apple launches Smart Covers for new iPad Air and Mini in Canada

The covers come in several different colours

Mar 18, 2019

5:29 PM EDT

Apple is now offering Smart Cover cases in Canada for its new iPad Air and iPad Mini models.

The following Smart Covers are now available on Apple Canada’s website:

The new 10.5-inch iPad Air, which features 2224 x 1668 pixel resolution and Apple’s powerful A12 Bionic processor, starts at $649 for the 64GB model in Canada.

Meanwhile, the new iPad Mini — Apple’s first updated Mini model since 2015’s iPad Mini 4 — starts at $529 for the 64GB model. Like the new iPad Air, the updated Mini features an A12 Bionic chipset and True Tone display.

