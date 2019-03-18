Apple launches Smart Covers for new iPad Air and Mini in Canada

Apple is now offering Smart Cover cases in Canada for its new iPad Air and iPad Mini models.
The following Smart Covers are now available on Apple Canada’s website:
- iPad Mini Smart Cover — $49 CAD (comes in ‘Papaya,’ ‘Charcoal Grey,’ ‘Pink Sand’ and ‘White’)
- Smart Cover for 10.5‑inch iPad Air (3rd-generation) — $65 CAD (comes in ‘Papaya,’ ‘Charcoal Grey,’ ‘Pink Sand’ and ‘White’)
- Leather Smart Cover for 10.5-inch iPad Air — $95 (comes in Midnight Blue, Saddle Brown, Black and Red)
- Smart Keyboard for 10.5‑inch iPad Air — $219.99
The new 10.5-inch iPad Air, which features 2224 x 1668 pixel resolution and Apple’s powerful A12 Bionic processor, starts at $649 for the 64GB model in Canada.
Meanwhile, the new iPad Mini — Apple’s first updated Mini model since 2015’s iPad Mini 4 — starts at $529 for the 64GB model. Like the new iPad Air, the updated Mini features an A12 Bionic chipset and True Tone display.
