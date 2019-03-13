News
PREVIOUS|

Google is scaling back its laptop and tablet ambitions: report

The company has reportedly asked a number of employees involved in the creation of the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate to change positions

Mar 13, 2019

9:15 AM EDT

0 comments

Google Pixel Slate

Google is reportedly scaling back its laptop and tablet ambitions.

According to a new report from Business Insider, the search giant, citing “roadmap cutbacks,” has asked a number of employees, including hardware engineers, technical program managers and program managers, to transfer away from its Google Create division. The in-house team oversaw the creation of the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate.

One source told Business Insider that the Create team had a “bunch of stuff in the works,” and added that the transfers are indicative of Google “par[ing] down the portfolio.” Many of the affected employees have reportedly asked for positions on the Pixel team.

Business Insider notes that the reassignments are temporary; it’s possible Google could later move any and all of the employees it reassigned back to the Create team.

Google declined to comment on Business Insider‘s reporting.

While the Pixelbook, and to some extent the Pixel Slate, showed promise, hefty price tags paired and  the limits of a Chromebook likely made the devices a tough sell to consumers.

Source: Business Insider Via: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Nov 7, 2018

4:22 PM EDT

Pixel Slate pre-orders in Canada are now open

News

Nov 6, 2018

8:11 PM EDT

You can now enable Google Assistant on your Chromebook

News

Oct 6, 2018

2:31 PM EDT

Pixel Slate and keyboard case pictures, benchmarks leak [Update]

News

Mar 12, 2019

3:08 PM EDT

Google celebrates the World Wide Web’s 30th birthday with retro Search Doodle

Comments