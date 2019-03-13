Google is scaling back its laptop and tablet ambitions: report

Google is reportedly scaling back its laptop and tablet ambitions.
According to a new report from Business Insider, the search giant, citing “roadmap cutbacks,” has asked a number of employees, including hardware engineers, technical program managers and program managers, to transfer away from its Google Create division. The in-house team oversaw the creation of the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate.
One source told Business Insider that the Create team had a “bunch of stuff in the works,” and added that the transfers are indicative of Google “par[ing] down the portfolio.” Many of the affected employees have reportedly asked for positions on the Pixel team.
Business Insider notes that the reassignments are temporary; it’s possible Google could later move any and all of the employees it reassigned back to the Create team.
Google declined to comment on Business Insider‘s reporting.
While the Pixelbook, and to some extent the Pixel Slate, showed promise, hefty price tags paired and the limits of a Chromebook likely made the devices a tough sell to consumers.
Source: Business Insider Via: Android Police
