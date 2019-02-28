Disney and Square Enix launch free ‘Kingdom Hearts’ PlayStation VR experience

Disney and Square Enix have launched a free Kingdom Hearts experience on the PlayStation VR.
The aptly-titled Kingdom Hearts VR Experience was originally slated to come out late last year but was delayed until January and only ended up launching in Japan.
Kingdom Hearts VR will let players “relive some of their favourite memories” from the beloved action-RPG franchise through an “interactive video,” according to Square Enix. As they progress, players will be able to hear classic series songs from acclaimed composer Yoko Shimomura while unlocking new content. Based on previously released footage, players can expect to see popular characters like Donald, Goofy and Riku.
The whole experience is rather short, coming in at about 10 minutes. However, Square Enix says additional free content will be added through future updates, including scenes in the tranquil, sunset-covered Twilight Town.
It’s worth noting that this is the second free Kingdom Hearts-related PlayStation VR experience to release this year in the west. In January, Japanese-American singer Hikaru Utada released “Hikaru Utada Laughter in the Dark Tour 2018 – ‘Hikari’ & ‘Chikai’ – VR,” a free experience which let PS VR owners “attend” one of her pre-recorded concert performances.
In the experience, viewers were able to watch Utada perform “Simple and Clean” (the theme song to the first Kingdom Hearts) and “Don’t Think Twice” (ending theme song to Kingdom Hearts 3) in VR.
For more on Kingdom Hearts, check out MobileSyrup‘s review of the latest game in the series, Kingdom Hearts 3.
Source: PlayStation Via: KH Insider
