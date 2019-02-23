Check out Kal Penn’s docuseries about capitalism this week in Canada [Streaming Saturdays]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows which recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Typically, this column will focus on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant. Any shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.

Amazon Prime Video

This Giant Beast That is the Global Economy

From Academy Award-winning director Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice) comes This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy, an eight-episode documentary series that takes a look at various elements of the global economy, including corruption, counterfeiting and artificial intelligence.

Each episode follows Harold and Kumar star and former White House official Kal Penn as he travels to different destinations and meets all kinds of people, including celebrities like Joel McHale (Community), Meghan Trainor (“All About That Bass”) and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 22nd, 2019

Crave

Canadian comedy specials

This week, three new stand-up specials from Canadian comedians have hit Crave.

Oakville, Ontario’s Mark Forward, Kitchener, Ontario’s D.J. Demers and Canadian-American Robby Hoffman each have one-hour specials that are about the following topics:

Mark Forward Wins All The Awards features Forward ranting “about everything from death and bears to nursery rhymes”

D.J. Demers: Interpreted is all about “L.A., big words, disability porn, and getting haircuts while deaf”

Robby Hoffman: I’m Nervous goes into Hoffman’s Jewish upbringing, the U.S. and Canadian border and the Holocaust

Original Canadian performances: All three specials were filmed at Toronto’s Longboat Hall in front of a live audience during September 2018’s JFL42 Festival.

Crave release date: February 22nd, 2019

Desus and Mero

Comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have racked up a large fanbase with their Bodega Boys podcast and now, they’ve launched a new series tackling the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. The pilot follows the Bronx-hailing men as they speak with fellow Bronx native Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The first episode is now available on Crave, with subsequent episodes premiering each Thursday at 8pm PT/11am ET.

Original Canadian TV broadcast date: February 21st, 2019 on Showtime (episode 1)

Crave release date: February 21st, 2019

In the Night Garden (Season 4)

BBC’s educational live-action puppet program for kids follows Iggle Piggle, Makka Pakka, Upsy Daisy, the Tombliboos and friends as they go on adventures in a magical forest.

The series stars Derek Jacobi, Nick Kellington, Rebecca Hyland and Justyn Towler.

Original Canadian TV broadcast date: February 2008

Crave release date: February 22nd, 2019

A Sister’s Obsession (Canadian content)

This Canadian thriller film from director David Langlois focuses on Kendra (Lindsay Hartley), a happily married woman with a solid career. However, Kendra soon finds her life falling apart when her long lost twin sister (also Hartley) — resenting her success — threatens to ruin everything.

The film was shot in Vancouver and co-stars Jason Cermak, Candice Hunter, Peter Flemming and Jessica Smith.

Original Canadian TV air date: August 4th, 2018 (Lifetime)

Crave release date: February 21st, 2019

Netflix Canada

Kong: Skull Island

From director Jordan Vogt-Roberts comes Kong: Skull Island, a reboot of the long-running King Kong monster film series. Set in 1973, the film follows a group of U.S. soldiers and scientists who run into Kong on an uncharted remote island.

It’s worth noting that Skull Island is the second entry in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse franchise of films. Therefore, Skull Island has ties to 2014’s Godzilla reboot, as well as this May’s Godzilla: King of Monsters and next year’s mega-crossover Godzilla vs. Kong.

Kong: Skull Island stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly.

Original Canadian theatrical release date: March 10th, 2017

Netflix Canada release date: February 20th, 2019

Paddleton

Alex Lehmann’s Paddleton follows two neighbours who become unlikely friends when one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The pair handles this tragic development by coming up with a game called Paddleton and going on a trip together.

Paddleton stars Ray Romano, Mark Duplass, Christine Woods, Kadeem Hardison and Marguerite Moreau.

Netflix Canada release date: February 22nd, 2019

Image credit: Amazon