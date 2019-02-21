News
Nintendo of Canada kiosks to offer Pokemon: Let's Go demos, giveaways this weekend

If you haven't played the newest Pokémon game, this is a good chance to

Feb 21, 2019

9:06 PM EST

0 comments

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu battle

Select Nintendo of Canada kiosks will run a special Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! demo and giveaway event this weekend.

On Saturday, February 23rd and Sunday, February 24th, Nintendo fans in Oshawa, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta will be able to play the critically-acclaimed games, which released exclusively on the Switch last November.

Further, the first 25 people each day to play either game will receive a digital download code for Pokémon Yellow for the Nintendo 3DS system. Nintendo says codes are limited to one per person, while supplies last.

Last weekend, the Edmonton and Oshawa kiosks ran a Family Day-centred demo event for games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Source: Nintendo of Canada

