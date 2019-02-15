Twitter working on a ‘News Camera’ feature similar to Snapchat, Facebook

Twitter may be following in Facebook’s shoes and lifting a popular Snapchat feature for its social network.
According to some code uncovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is building a ‘News Camera’ feature users can access by swiping left from the home screen. It’ll allow users to add Snapchat-style captions to photos, videos and live broadcasts.
Wong frequently posts code leaks from Facebook and Instagram.
Twitter’s new Snapchat-style Camera, codenamed “News Camera” is coming soon!
Posts created by News Camera will be called “Moments” pic.twitter.com/54TZeXh1IC
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 14, 2019
According to her tweet, posts users create with News Camera will be called ‘Moments.’ It’s worth noting that Twitter’s previous Moments feature was shut down in October on Android and iOS.
Social media consultant Matt Navarra also shared screenshots of the News Camera feature on iOS. Additionally, he spotted potential new features including encrypted direct messages, an automatic night mode on iOS (Android has this already), an option to undock the composition button and even a darker dark mode.
Here’s a few more photos of Twitter’s ‘News Camera’ feature being tested
You swipe left on home screen to activate to launch it.
Also see @wongmjane’s tweet about it here: https://t.co/SksyclU8QY pic.twitter.com/ai9cVkHUE5
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 14, 2019
There were also hints about an upcoming side menu redesign, a way to react with GIFs and some new drag-and-drop feature for iOS devices.
Despite all this, there was still no sign of the much-desired edit functionality.
Earlier this month, Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, discussed a couple ways editing tweets could work on a podcast with Joe Rogan.
