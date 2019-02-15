Staples launches technology trade-in incentives program for Canadians

Staples Canada is initiating a ‘National Tech Trade-In’ program for all its stores around Canada.
This includes smartphones, tablets, MacBooks or iMacs, which can be sent for recycling at any Staples locations in Canada.
“Staples Canada has changed, and this program is one of many new initiatives that we’re bringing to our stores, as we become a more dynamic partner to our customers and the communities that we’re in,” said Staples Canada chief executive officer David Boone.
Depending on the value of the recycled product, Staples will issue gift cards that can be used immediately. The product’s value is determined by its age and type of device.
“With this program, our customers won’t have to think about what to do with their old device when upgrading to a new one — we can take care of it for them,” Boone added. “Better yet, they’ll get some money back to spend in-store.”
Even if the device you bring in does not have any value after being assessed, Staples can still recycle it for free at most locations.
Other items such as ink cartridges, batteries and writing utensils can be traded into stores for free, but without any trade-in value.
Staples has said since 2014, its recycled over 14 million kilograms of unused electronics because of its in-store recycling program.
Last week also had technology recycling news as the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games’ organizing committee announced that its target to craft its medals using electronic waste looks achievable.
