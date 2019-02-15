News
Late night Amber Alert shows Ontario’s worst side

Feb 15, 2019

9:45 AM EST

Late last night, Peel Regional Police used Canada’s Emergency Alert system to issue an Ontario-wide Amber Alert to secure assistance finding 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar after she was abducted by her father.

Many received the text alert just after 11:00pm EST. Shortly afterwards, Ria was found deceased.

Several people took to social media to voice their frustration that the emergency alert woke them up.

Following the complaints, the police service tweeted: “Our communications bureau is receiving numerous calls to 9-1-1, complaining about the late hour of the Amber Alert. As a direct result of someone receiving the alert, we were able to locate the suspect & his vehicle. The system works. Thank you to all those that called with tips.”

As of April 6th, all Canadian carriers are required to support the CRTC-mandated wireless public alerting (WPA) system. The WPA allows various public safety agencies to issue nation-wide messages to warn of various emergency situations, including fires, flooding, tornadoes and Amber Alerts.

