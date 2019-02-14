News
The new 2020 Kia Soul EV revamps both performance and looks

Kia has definitely put more soul into its electric vehicle this year

Feb 14, 2019

6:09 PM EST

0 comments

Kia has displayed its 2020 Soul EV at the 2019 Canadian International Auto Show, sporting a new motor and design.

The new Soul EV, along with its gasoline-engine counterpart, revamps its exterior, making it sleeker in comparison to the boxed and timid design of the past.

Besides the upgraded looks, the car received a performance boost, with a 64 kWh battery that reaches an estimated range of 385km.

To put that into perspective, the Soul EV edges out the Nissan Leaf Plus, which has a range of up to 363km.

The Soul EV also has modern safety features, which includes a blind-spot collision warning, driver attention warning, forward collision warning and avoidance, and lane changing assist.

The Kia Soul is due to release in spring 2019.

In the meantime, here are the EVs you can check out at the Auto Show this weekend.

Source: Kia

