Essential rolls out February security update for Ph-1

Underdog smartphone manufacturer Essential has started rolling out its February security update for its phone the Ph-1.
The update applies that 2019-02 Google Security Patches and adds a security patch to the device’s modem.
We’re rolling out February’s security patch now. Keep an eye out for the update on your Essential Phone. pic.twitter.com/ljXyFOScpQ
— Essential (@essential) February 4, 2019
Additionally, there are general bug fixes and improved performance, according to Essential’s tweet.
While Essential has been incredibly quiet lately, the company has still been promptly pushing out its security patches at the beginning of each month.
Source: Essential
