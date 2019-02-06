News
Essential rolls out February security update for Ph-1

For now, it seems like Essential isn't going anywhere

Essential Phone with Essential 360 Camera

Underdog smartphone manufacturer Essential has started rolling out its February security update for its phone the Ph-1.

The update applies that 2019-02 Google Security Patches and adds a security patch to the device’s modem.

Additionally, there are general bug fixes and improved performance, according to Essential’s tweet.

While Essential has been incredibly quiet lately, the company has still been promptly pushing out its security patches at the beginning of each month.

Source: Essential

