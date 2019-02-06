News
Many Rogers customers across the Greater Toronto Area are reporting interruptions with their internet service.

The carrier’s official @RogersHelps Twitter account states that the issues extend across Southern Ontario and that they are due to weather conditions.

According to the website “Is The Service Down Canada,” outages are reported in Mississauga, Toronto, Etobicoke, Ajax, Thornhill, Oshawa, and Markham, Ontario.

The site states that 66.8 percent of complaints came from customers mostly having issues with their internet service being disrupted.

The @RogersHelp Twitter account has been responding to various tweets from customers asking about service disruptions. Complaints are also coming from areas of downtown Toronto like Queens Park, Queen Street East, and Young and Bloor.

Rogers recently faced a similar service disruption due to bad weather, but services went back up shortly after.

Update 06/02/19 2:36 pm: A Rogers spokesperson emailed MobileSyrup this afternoon to inform that services have now been restored.

Source: Is The Service Down Canada

