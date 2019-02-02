Jon Hamm returns in first SkipTheDishes Super Bowl ad ever

While many sports fans look forward to the Super Bowl as one of the most significant sports events of the year, many are just as enthusiastic about the Super Bowl commercials.
SkipTheDishes is excited to join the ranks of great Super Bowl ads this year as it culminates its ‘Entitled’ campaign featuring Jon Hamm.
Set to air during the big game’s Canadian broadcast on February 3rd, the commercial will be Skip’s first Super Bowl ad.
The company is keeping the ad under wraps until it airs, but said it would take viewers “behind-the-scenes” of Hamm’s would-be smart home.
The first entry in the ad series, ‘Ordinary Canadian Guy,’ featured Hamm pretending to be a typical Canadian. It landed as one of the top five YouTube ads in Canada in fourth-quarter 2018.
Canadian creative agency Arrivals + Departures, along with True Media Toronto and North Strategic, put together the ad campaign.
You’ll be able to see the ad when it airs during the Super Bowl, or when it goes live on YouTube after it airs.
