Nike teases new pair of self-lacing basketball shoes ahead of event

Nike shared a teaser video to build up hype ahead of the launch of its first pair of self-lacing basketball shoes this week.
The teaser features several NBA athletes trying on the shoes and adjusting the power laces with their smartphone. While we don’t get to see the shoes themselves, the phone connectivity alone is a significant upgrade over 2016’s HyperAdapt 1.0 shoes.
The HyperAdapts had no wireless connectivity and required users to press a button on the shoes to activate the power laces.
The game will never be the same.
Tune in tomorrow at 8AM EST. @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/4LrJGpPDY6
— Nike (@Nike) January 14, 2019
Further, Engadget reported that the new self-lacing shoes are expected to cost $350 USD (about $465 CAD), a sizeable drop from the $720 USD ($956 CAD) price of the HyperAdapts.
Nike is holding an event on Tuesday, January 15th at 8am ET where it will unveil “the future of the game.” Likely, we’ll learn more about this new pair of self-lacing sneakers at the event.
