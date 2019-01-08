News
Rendered leaks show off upcoming Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch

OnLeaks says the watch will come in black, silver, green and pink gold colours

Jan 8, 2019

3:30 PM EST

A series of rendered leaks courtesy of noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer — also known as OnLeaks — allegedly show off an upcoming Samsung smartwatch.

According to a January 8th, 2019 tweet, the renders are for a smartwatch codenamed ‘Pulse,’ that might be launched as the Samsung Galaxy Sport.

OnLeaks said that the watch will come in black, silver, green and pink gold.

These latest leaks seem to confirm rumours from December 2018 alleging that Samsung was working on a smartwatch that would serve as a successor to the company’s 2017 Gear Sport device.

According to previous rumours, the Galaxy Sport watch will feature 4GB of internal storage and will sport Samsung’s Tizen operating system.

The upcoming watch likely won’t support LTE connectivity.

Source: OnLeaks

