News
PREVIOUS

Samsung’s Bixby 2.0 will soon support Google apps again

Specifically, Bixby will work with Google Maps, Google Play, YouTube and Gmail

Jan 8, 2019

3:13 PM EST

0 comments

The Bixby homescreen

During its CES 2019 keynote presentation, Samsung announced that Bixby 2.0 would soon support Google apps.

Initially, the South Korean company’s digital assistant will support Google Maps, Google Play, YouTube and Gmail. However, it’s not yet clear how it will work with these apps.

Further, Bixby supported Google apps in version 1.0, which launched alongside the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It’s not clear why Bixby 2.0 dropped support for Google’s apps in the first place.

The removal of the features could be related to competition between Google Assistant and Bixby. Considering Samsung recently announced Google Assistant and Alexa support for its TVs, it could signal that Samsung is more open to working with competing digital assistants.

Regardless of the reason behind the move, Bixby will now support more apps — an area where the platform has lagged behind the competition.

At this time, Samsung has not said when Google app support will come to Bixby 2.0. Considering the timing, we could see it launch alongside the Galaxy S10.

Source: Venture Beat Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Sep 27, 2014

8:15 PM EST

Google has reportedly doubled the number of apps it requires OEMs to pre-install

News

Feb 8, 2012

8:51 AM EST

Chrome for Android will not support Flash, ever

News

May 4, 2015

9:12 PM EST

Google acquires time scheduling app Timeful, promises to integrate its tech into Google Apps

News

Dec 28, 2018

3:26 PM EST

Samsung is developing a second Bixby-enabled smart speaker

Comments