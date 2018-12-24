Samsung is working on a Galaxy Watch-branded successor to the Gear Sport, according to SamMobile.
SamMobile reports the company started development on the smartwatch earlier this month. Samsung’s current internal codename for the device is “Pulse,” according to SamMobile. One thing to note here is that due to the variance in model numbers, SamMobile says it’s unsure if Pulse is a full-fledged successor to the Gear Sport.
The current prototype allegedly features 4GB of internal storage and Samsung’s Tizen operating system. Like the Gear Sport, the Galaxy Sport won’t feature LTE connectivity. It will also emphasis fitness, like its predecessor.
However, one new feature users can expect is the addition of Bixby Reminders, which didn’t come included with the Galaxy Watch.
SamMobile suggests we’ll see Samsung add the feature to the Galaxy Watch in a software update, though it says it’s unsure if the feature will come out before or after the company announces the Galaxy Sport.
No word yet on a release date. That said, the website speculates Samsung might announce the smartwatch alongside the Galaxy S10 early next year.
Source: SamMobile
