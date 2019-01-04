Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL has released a teaser for the products the company plans on unveilings at this year’s CES in Las Vegas.
According to a January 4th, 2019 media release, the company is set to unveil a collection of 2019 Alcatel Series smartphones, including the Alcatel Full View Display.
The company also plans on revealing new carrier availability for its BlackBerry KEY2 and KEY2 LE devices.
In addition to actual in-production devices, TCL said it plans on using CES 2019 to debut a demonstration of its newest smartphone display technologies, including an edge-to-edge display and a dot display.
“As one of the leading panel manufacturers in the world, TCL has a legacy of making great display technology accessible to customers around the globe,” said Peter Lee, general manager of global sales and marketing at TCL.
“Last year we showed that we could bring this technology to our mobile devices with our Alcatel Full View Displays and with our new display demos at CES this year, we’re showing the kind of TCL technology our customers can expect from our smartphones and other devices in the future.”
This year’s CES is scheduled for January 8th, 2019 to January 11th, 2019.
