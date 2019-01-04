News
PREVIOUS|

Fido reportedly offering $60/5GB Pulse plan winback deal

The plan also includes an iPhone X for $399 down, as well as a second month credit of $300 on a two-year contract

Jan 4, 2019

11:06 AM EST

0 comments

Toronto-based Rogers flanker brand Fido is reportedly offering a $60/5GB winback deal that also includes an iPhone X for $399 and a second-month credit for $300 on a two-year contract.

The offer was spotted by RedFlagDeals user ‘RFDler,’ who added that the carrier is also offering a 10GB plan for approximately $75.

RFDler’s original post is dated to June 26th, 2018, but January 4th, 2019 posts on the thread seem to indicate the deal is still available.

Former Fido subscribers looking to capitalize on the offer can call Fido’s retention hotline at 1-855-343-6946.

When MobileSyrup called the hotline, we were told that we’d need to provide a former Fido number to learn more about any of the carrier’s winback offers.

As such, we were unable to corroborate whether this deal is still available.

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Jan 3, 2019

10:58 AM EST

Rogers Connected for Success low-cost internet program now working with 300 housing partners

News

Jan 4, 2019

11:05 AM EST

Bell reportedly offering some former customers $55/5GB plans

News

Dec 24, 2018

2:48 PM EST

Here are Canadian carrier’s 2018 Boxing Week deals

News

Jan 3, 2019

3:15 PM EST

Rogers Fido increase cost of $60/10GB BYOD promo plans by $5

Comments