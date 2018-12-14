News
IMAX is closing its Toronto VR arcade in early 2019

The Scotiabank Theatre's IMAX VR arcade will no longer be in business after Q1 2019

Mississauga-based entertainment technology company IMAX has announced the closure of its remaining IMAX VR arcades in Toronto, Los Angeles and Bangkok in the first quarter of 2019.

The Toronto arcade, which opened in November 2017 at the Scotiabank Theatre, offers room-scale virtual reality experiences and 360-degree sound powered by the HTC Vive VR headset and specially designed pods.

The arcade closure was first reported by Variety, which spotted the news in a United States SEC filing posted online. IMAX later confirmed the closure in a statement sent to The Verge.

“With the launch of the IMAX VR centre pilot program our intention was to test a variety of different concepts and locations to determine which approaches work well,” reads IMAX’s statement. “After a trial period with VR centres in multiplexes, we have decided to conclude the IMAX VR centre pilot program and close the remaining three locations in Q1 2019.”

A specific closing date was not revealed. In the meantime, Torontonians can try out one of several VR experiences at Scotiabank Theatre IMAX VR arcade, including Justice League VRSuperhot and Creed: Rise to Glory. Prices range from $10 CAD to $15 per experience.

