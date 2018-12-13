Drake to perform at Las Vegas nightclub during CES 2019

Toronto’s very own Drake is set to perform in Las Vegas at the same time as the upcoming 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
The XS Las Vegas nightclub posted on Instagram on December 13, 2018 that the rapper will perform at the club on January 10, 2019.
“We are excited to announce that @ChampagnePapi [Drake] will be performing at #XSLasVegas on Thursday, January 10 during our @WynnNightlife Music Week Tech Edition!” XS Las Vegas’ post read.
NewHotHipHop reported on December 12, 2018 that this might not be the only Drake performance in Las Vegas.
According to media reports, Drake agreed to a 12-show residency at the club over the next two years.
Drake has not confirmed this residency however.
CES, one of the world’s largest consumer electronics shows, runs from January 8th to January 11th, 2018.
