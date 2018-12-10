Google discounts Nest bundles and more during holiday sale

Following in the wake of its Black Friday deals, Google is launching a new set of promotional offers just in time for the holiday season.
Until January 3rd, 2019, Google is offering a variety of discounted Nest bundles. Canadian consumers can get a free Google Home Mini when they buy a Nest Hello, Nest Thermostat E or Nest Learning Thermostat. In addition, the company is offering a two for one deal with both the Google Home Mini and regular Google Home.
Google is also offering $40 off its Pixel Buds Bluetooth headphones, and $15 off its custom Pixel 3 ‘My Case’ cases.
Last but not least, Canadian consumers can once again get a free Pixel Stand when they buy a new Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL smartphone.
Source: Google Store
