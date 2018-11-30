News
PREVIOUS|

Instagram rolls out ‘Close Friends’ feature for private Story sharing

You can now share your Instagram Stories with a select group of people

Nov 30, 2018

12:05 PM EST

0 comments

Instagram will remove fake accounts

Instagram has rolled out a ‘Close Friends’ feature that allows users to share Stories with a select group of followers.

To use the new feature, go to your profile and select ‘Close Friends’ from the side menu. From here, you’ll be able to add any number of your followers to your Close Friends list. Only you can see this Close Friends list and no one can request to be added.

Once you’ve chosen your Close Friends, you’ll have the option to share Stories to just those people. If you’ve been added to someone else’s Close Friends list, you’ll see a green badge when viewing their stories. A green ring will also be displayed around their profile photo in the Stories tray.

Close Friends is now rolling out to users around the world in the latest version of Instagram for Android and iOS.

Source: Instagram

Related Articles

News

Nov 28, 2018

7:06 PM EST

Android Auto is getting a refreshed music screen and message previews

News

Nov 29, 2018

7:00 AM EST

Toronto-based ModiFace launches AR-powered ‘Virtual Nail Salon’ app

News

Nov 19, 2018

7:10 PM EST

Portrait Mode depth-of-field image editing comes to Google Photos for iOS

News

Nov 28, 2018

3:11 PM EST

Instagram rolls out AI photo descriptor for users with visual impairments

Comments