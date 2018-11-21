U.S. e-commerce giant has sent an email to some customers letting them know that a “technical error” accidentally led to the public disclosure of names and email addresses.
According to a November 21st, 2018 post on the Amazon Seller Forums, the issue has now been resolved and “there is no need for you to change your password or take any other action.”
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup via email that the issue has been resolved and the company has “informed customers who may have been impacted.”
Amazon clarified that the disclosure was not the result of a breach of the company’s websites or any of its systems.
It’s worth noting that Amazon customers should still change their passwords just in case.
MobileSyrup has reached out to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
Source: Amazon Seller Forums Via: BetaNews
Comments