News
PREVIOUS|

KFC adds mobile ordering to its Android and iOS app

'Order ahead and pick-up' is now available in the KFC mobile app

Nov 19, 2018

3:18 PM EST

0 comments

KFC header

KFC Canada has rolled out mobile order functionality to its Android and iOS app.

Now, Canadians will be able to place food and drink orders in advance through their mobile devices.

The app lets users set a specific pick-up time for food, allowing them to skip the line once they get to the restaurant.

KFC Canada mobile app

Previously, the KFC mobile app only gave users weekly deals and let them browse restaurants for hours and contact information.

The KFC website, meanwhile, offers home delivery for online orders, although no option is available to pick up in-restaurant.

Related Articles

Features

Sep 30, 2018

5:16 PM EST

Live your best life with the Digitail app-controlled animatronic tail [Sticky or Not]

News

Nov 19, 2018

12:09 PM EST

General wireless public alert testing to resume on November 28th, 2018

News

Jan 23, 2018

9:16 PM EST

KFC takes wings to another level by offering chicken in DIY drone box

News

Nov 19, 2018

4:28 PM EST

EB Games Canada’s 2018 Black Friday deals

Comments