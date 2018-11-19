KFC adds mobile ordering to its Android and iOS app

KFC Canada has rolled out mobile order functionality to its Android and iOS app.
Now, Canadians will be able to place food and drink orders in advance through their mobile devices.
The app lets users set a specific pick-up time for food, allowing them to skip the line once they get to the restaurant.
Previously, the KFC mobile app only gave users weekly deals and let them browse restaurants for hours and contact information.
The KFC website, meanwhile, offers home delivery for online orders, although no option is available to pick up in-restaurant.
Comments