Tesla’s app may soon be able to contact roadside assistance

Telsa seems to be taking another step in the right direction regarding its customer service offerings, with CEO Elon Musk tweeting that the company is bringing road-side service requests to its mobile app.
This news is based on the tweet and the follow-ups to it, but it seems like the functionality is incoming.
Adding functionality to Tesla phone app allowing owners to request service for top issues with 1 or 2 taps https://t.co/zb7A6fMROe
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2018
The tweet mentions that service will be for “top issues,” with Electrek’s reporting that this refers to problems that don’t require the car to be towed.
This is a logical step for Tesla since the company recently launched an online portal for requesting service and scheduling maintenance appointments.
Musk is already looking past the perspective app update, to helping out drivers whose cars can’t be fixed by the roadside assistance team. He mentions that in an ideal situation, when a vehicle breaks down or gets into an accident, the Tesla assistance team will show up with a “top-of-the-line service loaner.”
OK but is that practical currently? I’ve seen wait times of 3 hours+ for just a Tesla tow truck in the past. Is someone at Tesla going to be there 24/7 ready with a loaner anywhere in the country? Also, up to 4 month wait for parts in the UK, OK to be in a loaner all that time?
— Will Fealey (@WillFealey) November 19, 2018
Finally, Musk said that the vehicles status and repair ETA could also be included in the app, making it easier for the driver to track the status of their car.
One Twitter user called out Musk, asking if loaner cars are actually practical. Musk responds that this strategy would work in major metropolitan areas, but not everywhere.
