Apple honours Stan Lee with App Store collection of apps and games

The world of entertainment was rocked on Monday when news broke that legendary Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee had died at the age of 95.
As the co-creator of iconic characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, Black Panther and the Fantastic Four, Lee’s work has touched millions of people through comics, films, television shows, video games and more.
With that in mind, Apple has launched a dedicated ‘Remembering Stan Lee’ section on its App Store to pay homage to the beloved pop-culture icon.
“Storytelling wouldn’t be what it is today without Stan Lee. He wasn’t just the wisecracking bystander who made a cameo in dozens of superhero movies,” reads a message on the Remembering Stan Lee App Store page. “As writer, editor-in-chief, publisher, and chairman, Lee co-created many of Marvel Comics’ most enduring characters — from the Avengers to Spider-Man — and turned millions of readers into true believers. Today we celebrate Lee’s legacy with apps and games featuring his iconic crimefighters in all their masked glory.”
Following this message, Apple has highlighted a variety of apps and games that are at least partially based on or inspired by Lee’s extensive body of work. The majority of the apps and games are free to download and are broken down by category:
Read and draw
Play the games
Learn from the master
- Apple Books — Lee’s instructional texts How to Write Comics and How to Draw Comics are both available through this app
- Sandboxx — while not superhero-related, Apple says the app, which lets people send messages to those in the military, is being promoted due to the fact that Lee served in the United States Army and wrote many stories about Marvel’s war hero Captain America
There currently doesn’t appear to be a similar Stan Lee-inspired collection of apps or games on the Google Play Store. That said, all of these apps (or their counterparts) are available for download on Android.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Via: 9to5Mac
