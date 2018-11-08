Google is getting ready for the holidays by revealing its ‘Gingerbread Smart Home.’
Google will bring its Gingerbread Smart Home to the Toronto Eaton Centre from November 17th to the 29th.
'Tis the season! Step inside the Google Home Mini Gingerbread Smart Home from November 17-29 at @CFtoeatonCentre to see how the Google Home Mini can help be that extra set of hands through the holiday season and beyond –> https://t.co/UoffA9esu6 #GoogleGingerbreadHome
⛄️ pic.twitter.com/YRjCdbwbI3
— Google Canada (@googlecanada) November 8, 2018
Step inside the Gingerbread Smart Home for the chance to win a Google Home Mini or gingerbread treats.
Additionally, attending the event is free.
