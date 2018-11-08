News
Step inside Google’s Gingerbread Smart Home at the Toronto Eaton Centre

Nov 8, 2018

7:05 PM EST

Google home mini

Google is getting ready for the holidays by revealing its ‘Gingerbread Smart Home.’

Google will bring its Gingerbread Smart Home to the Toronto Eaton Centre from November 17th to the 29th.

Step inside the Gingerbread Smart Home for the chance to win a Google Home Mini or gingerbread treats.

Additionally, attending the event is free.

