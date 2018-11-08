News
PREVIOUS|

Google Chrome to start warning users about mobile subscription scams

Google Chrome will soon offer greater protection against mobile billing scams

Nov 8, 2018

6:57 PM EST

0 comments

Google Chrome

Google has announced that version 71 of its Chrome browser will include a feature that warns users when a website is trying to unexpectedly charge them.

Specifically, Google says it will target mobile billing services, which place additional charges on a user’s monthly bill without their full knowledge or consent.

Google Chrome billing Google will require sites to make full billing details visible and clear to users during a sign-up process. Further, fee structures must be displayed in a manner that is easy to understand.

Earlier this week, Google also confirmed that Chrome 71 will begin ad-blocking sites that run abusive ads.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Nov 8, 2018

3:51 PM EST

Google reveals five finalists from its ‘Change the Game’ design challenge

News

Nov 8, 2018

6:10 PM EST

Google says ‘Dark Mode’ helps save considerably more battery life

News

Nov 8, 2018

7:05 PM EST

Step inside Google’s Gingerbread Smart Home at the Toronto Eaton Centre

Comments