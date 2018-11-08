Google Chrome to start warning users about mobile subscription scams

Google has announced that version 71 of its Chrome browser will include a feature that warns users when a website is trying to unexpectedly charge them.
Specifically, Google says it will target mobile billing services, which place additional charges on a user’s monthly bill without their full knowledge or consent.
Google will require sites to make full billing details visible and clear to users during a sign-up process. Further, fee structures must be displayed in a manner that is easy to understand.
Earlier this week, Google also confirmed that Chrome 71 will begin ad-blocking sites that run abusive ads.
Via: The Verge
