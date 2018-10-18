WhatsApp to reportedly get ‘Vacation Mode’ for more reliable muting options

WhatsApp is working on a feature aimed at helping users unplug from the popular chat app.
According to WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging app is currently testing a ‘Vacation Mode’ that will keep chats muted even when archived. Currently, archived chats become unarchived once a new message is sent to them, even if they’ve been muted.
With Vacation Mode enabled, chats will remain archived when muted so users can get fewer alerts coming into their phones. As the name suggests, the feature seems to be intended for users who are in multiple work group chats, although it appears to be usable in two-person chats as well.
It’s currently unclear when the feature may be formally introduced, although WABetaInfo says it’s being tested for both Android and iOS.
Source: WABetaInfo Via: 9to5Google
