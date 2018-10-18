News
PREVIOUS|

Lyft offering free rides to help Toronto residents get to the polls

If the cost of getting to a polling station is an issue, Lyft has your back

Oct 18, 2018

4:20 PM EDT

0 comments

Lyft Toronto

Toronto is holding a municipal election on October 22nd, 2018 and ride-sharing app Lyft is offering Torontonians discounts and free trips to help them get out and vote.

If you order a Lyft on election day and use the code ‘VOTE1022,’ you can get a free ride to your voting station, as long as it costs under $10.

If the ride costs more than $10, the user will get a $10 discount on the total cost of their trip.

To enter the promo code open the menu and choose the ‘Promos’ section. Next, type in the code (VOTE1022).

To see what Lyft classifies as the Greater Toronto Area, check out the company’s map.

Lyft is available on iOS and Android

Related Articles

News

Sep 26, 2018

2:32 PM EDT

Lyft is offering Torontonians $480 in transportation credits to ditch their car for a month

News

Oct 18, 2018

9:30 AM EDT

Rogers announces plans to launch LTE-M network for IoT devices

News

Oct 18, 2018

1:00 PM EDT

Bell, Ford announce connected car Wi-Fi hotspot partnership

News

Oct 4, 2018

4:23 PM EDT

Googe integrates Uber, Lyft requests into Google Assistant

Comments