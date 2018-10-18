You can now order concert tickets with Eventbrite integration on YouTube

Video streaming service YouTube is one of the most common places to watch musical content, and now the service is doubling down on selling real-world concert tickets via a partnership with Eventbrite.
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management company that also sells tickets to concerts and other events. Now that it has partnered with YouTube, users can buy concert tickets right from a video.
Videos on artist’s official channels will start to include a ‘Tickets’ button. The new update is only available to U.S. residents, but YouTube’s blog post mentions that it plans to expand to North America, then the rest of the world afterward.
This feature launched on YouTube with a Ticketmaster partnership in September 2017 to offer the same service, and it seems that it isn’t in Canada yet either. MobileSyrup has reached out to Google to see if these features are coming to Canada.
This is an interesting move for YouTube. Spotify has been selling tickets on its platform since 2017, so this lets YouTube compete with it in that regard, but if it stays in the U.S. Spotify has a big advantage in Canada.
Source: YouTube
