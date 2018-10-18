YouTube redesigns the look of embedded videos that adds channel shortcuts

YouTube has quietly updated the look of embedded videos that offers a fresh design and easy to use shortcuts.
The update, first spotted by 9to5Google, adds a channel shortcut in the top left corner of the video. If a viewer hovers their mouse over the shortcut it’ll display the total number of subscribers, the channel’s full name, as well as a subscribe button and a button to turn on upload notifications.
On the right side, there are also ‘Watch later’ and ‘Share’ buttons, but those are not new. While this isn’t a big change to YouTube’s embedded content, videos do look better and this should help with channel growth as well.
Here is an iPhone XS Hands-on so you can easily spot the changes.
Source: 9to5Google
