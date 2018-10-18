News
Half-Life 2, Portal, Left 4 Dead are now Xbox One X Enhanced

Half-Life 3 has still not been confirmed, however

Oct 18, 2018

1:42 PM EDT

Half-Life 2 combat

Microsoft has announced that four classic Xbox 360 titles from video game giant Valve have been updated to feature Xbox One X Enhanced improvements.

Now, Xbox One X users can play the following backward compatible Valve games at a higher resolution and nine times the original pixel count:

The four Valve titles join 17 other Xbox One X enhanced 360 games, including Red Dead RedemptionFallout 3 and the Bioware Edmonton-developed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Source: Xbox

