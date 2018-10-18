Half-Life 2, Portal, Left 4 Dead are now Xbox One X Enhanced

Microsoft has announced that four classic Xbox 360 titles from video game giant Valve have been updated to feature Xbox One X Enhanced improvements.
Now, Xbox One X users can play the following backward compatible Valve games at a higher resolution and nine times the original pixel count:
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- The Orange Box (includes Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Portal and Team Fortress 2)
- Portal: Still Alive
The four Valve titles join 17 other Xbox One X enhanced 360 games, including Red Dead Redemption, Fallout 3 and the Bioware Edmonton-developed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.
Source: Xbox
