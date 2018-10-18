News
Spotify launches a dedicated app for Google’s Wear OS

Oct 18, 2018

1:36 PM EDT

Spotify has announced a new app for Wear OS.

With the app, users can control music playback, as well as favourite tracks and take advantage of other features found on Spotify’s accompanying Android app.

Additionally, Spotify announced that it has partnered with Fossil Group. The fashion will preload the app on all Fossil and Michael Kors wearables moving forward. Further, in November the app will auto-install on all Fossil Gen 4 smartwatches and Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatches.

“We’re excited to bring improved on-the-go-access to your favourite music and podcasts to millions of Spotify users on Wear OS by Google smartwatches,” said Mikael Ericsson, senior product director at Spotify, in a press release.

This isn’t the first time Spotify has been on Google’s wearable operating system. Spotify was available on Android Wear, however, it became outdated.

Spotify will roll out the app next week. The music streaming service also indicates that there are more updates coming soon.

Source: Spotify Via: Engadget 

