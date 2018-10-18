News
Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu! Nintendo Switch bundle now available for pre-order at Best Buy Canada

Oct 18, 2018

1:53 PM EDT

Pokemon Let's Go PIkachu

Nintendo Switch Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee bundles are now available for pre-order at Best Buy.

Either bundle costs $509.99 CAD at Best Buy.

Even though the bundles cost a pretty penny, they come with a dock for the Nintendo Switch with Eevee and Pikachu on the front. Additionally, they come with Pikachu and Eevee-themed Joy-Con controllers, the Poke Ball Plus accessory and a download code for either Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee! and Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu!. 

The bundle releases on November 16th, the same day as the game.

Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee! features Pokémon Go integration though it’s currently unclear how works. However, the newest Mythic Pokémon Meltan needs to be caught on Pokémon Go so players can use it on Pokémon Let’s Go.

