Sony Xperia XZ2 Android Pie update now available in Canada

Sony released the Xperia XZ2 in Canada on May 29th through Bell and Freedom Mobile.
At the time of its release, Sony packaged its latest flagship with Android Oreo, but promised a quick update to Android P, which Google has since named Android Pie. After a few months in beta, Sony Canada has started to roll out the update to Canadians.
In a statement to MobileSyrup, Sony Canada noted, “the roll-out of Android 9 Pie today for Canadian Xperia XZ2 owners. Update timing varies by carrier and Xperia XZ2 owners on Bell will start receiving the OS update today.”
If you have the Xperia XZ2, tap Menu > Settings > About Device > Software Update > Update.
Source: Sony Canada
