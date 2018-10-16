Telus has announced that it will soon launch a new independent charitable foundation that will support disadvantaged Canadian youth.

Telus says the investment it is putting into the foundation is the “largest donation ever made by a publicly traded Canadian company in modern history.”

The company notes that 1.5 million Canadian children go hungry every day, while 350,000 youth are in care and often face troubled upbringings. Further, Telus says 30,000 Canadians (many of whom are young) are homeless and lack access to healthcare, while 40 percent of low-income families lack consistent access to internet.

Telus will reveal more about the foundation on Friday, October 19th at an event in Vancouver.