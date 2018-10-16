News
Xbox sale discounts games up to 80 percent off until October 23rd

Oct 16, 2018

9:09 PM EDT

Microsoft has discounted a variety of games this week for Xbox gamers. These games include titles such as Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition, Fallout 4, Mordheim: City of the Damned and NBA 2K19. 

This is not the complete list of games on sale, but some of the more interesting titles. The deal will end on October 23rd at 6am ET.

You can find the full list of games here.

It’s worth noting that some of these games, such as Fallout 4, are part of the Xbox Games Pass catalogue.

With the Game Pass, you can play the above games, as well as more than 100 other titles, at no additional cost if you have a monthly subscription to the service.

