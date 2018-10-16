Microsoft has discounted a variety of games this week for Xbox gamers. These games include titles such as Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition, Fallout 4, Mordheim: City of the Damned and NBA 2K19.
This is not the complete list of games on sale, but some of the more interesting titles. The deal will end on October 23rd at 6am ET.
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition: now $13.37 (was $53.49)
- Fallout 4: now $20 (was $39.99)
- Seasons after Fall: now $6.75 (was $26.99)
- Fe: now $6.50 (was $25.99) Only with Xbox Live Gold Membership
- NBA 2K19: now $53.59 (was $79.99) Only with Xbox Live Gold Membership
- Styx: Master of Shadows: now $6 (was $29.99)
- The Surge – Augmented Edition: now $32 (was $79.99)
- The Technomancer: now $10.70 (was $53.49)
- Vampyr: now $40 (was $79.99)
You can find the full list of games here.
It’s worth noting that some of these games, such as Fallout 4, are part of the Xbox Games Pass catalogue.
With the Game Pass, you can play the above games, as well as more than 100 other titles, at no additional cost if you have a monthly subscription to the service.
