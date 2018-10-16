News
Sony discounts Destiny 2: Forsaken, NBA 2K19 and more until October 23rd

Oct 16, 2018

7:07 PM EDT

PS4 Pro front

Sony currently has a variety of games on sale, including titles such as Fallout 4, Destiny 2: Forsaken and NBA 2K19.  

The games included in this list are only on sale until October 23rd at 11am ET. All games in this list feature Canadian pricing.

There aren’t many new games to join the list. However, there is a bunch of DLC content for both Destiny 2 and Fallout 4 that is also for sale.

Additionally, there is also a PS VR Celebration sale that’s ongoing until October 23rd, and a Countdown to Launch sale that gets games a $15 pre-order bonus after pre-ordering two games before November 6th.

